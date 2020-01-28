How Much LSU Is Reportedly Paying Bo Pelini To Come Back

In hiring his replacement for new Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Ed Orgeron has proved that LSU will still be a major investor in its coaching staff. Bo Pelini is returning to the Bayou to fill the defensive coordinator role, and he’s going to be paid handsomely for it.

Last year, Aranda was the highest-paid assistant in the country at LSU, making $2.5 million per year, more than the majority of FBS head coaches.

Pelini spent 2005-07 with the Tigers under Les Miles, helping capture the national title in his final year of the run. He went on to be the head coach at Nebraska for seven years, posting a 67-27 record.

Most recently, Pelini has been the head coach at Youngstown State making $400,000. According to The Advocate, Pelini will be making $2.3 million per year.

“A source said Pelini agreed to a three-year contract worth $2.3 million per year, a figure just under the $2.5 million LSU was paying his predecessor, Dave Aranda, who left Baton Rouge to be the head coach at Baylor. “Such a payment would make Pelini the second highest-paid assistant in the nation, below Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, who just signed a new $2.5 million per year deal.”

While at Youngstown State, Bo Pelini received severance payments from Nebraska, totaling $6.54 million. The final payment was made last February.

Orgeron’s work isn’t done yet though. An issue as pressing as replacing Aranda is replacing Joe Brady, who took the offensive coordinator job with the Carolina Panthers under former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule.

Between staff and player departures, next year will definitely be a bit of a rebuild for the Tigers.

[The Advocate]