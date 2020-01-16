Booger McFarland Reacts To All Of LSU’s Departures

Just a few days after winning the national title over Clemson, LSU is being gutted left and right.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow’s eligibility is up, while star wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire announced their plans to enter the NFL draft. The team has already lost a ton of talent heading into 2020.

However, the roster isn’t the only part of the team undergoing change. Star assistant coach Joe Brady left to become the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers.

Now another key assistant is leaving the program. According to multiple reports, defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is leaving to become the head coach at Baylor.

After losing key players and coaches, the college football world is getting worried about the 2020 season. ESPN analyst and LSU alum Booger McFarland posted a message for the Tiger faithful.

“National champs. National champs. Just keep repeating it. Regardless of who leaves. National champs. National champs,” McFarland said on Twitter.

National champs. National champs. Just keep repeating it. Regardless of who leaves. National champs. National champs 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ — Booger (@ESPNBooger) January 16, 2020

The best teams in the country constantly have to retool from one season to the next. Now we’ll have to wait and see if LSU can do that in 2020.

Can Ed Orgeron and company keep their momentum rolling into next season?

We’ll find out.