Breaking: Joe Burrow Reportedly Agrees To His Bengals Contract

Heading into this week, there were only a handful of first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft that were unsigned. Moments ago, former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow crossed his name off the list of rookies that haven’t signed a contract.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Cincinnati Bengals are signing Burrow to a $36.1 million deal. That contract is pending a physical, which will be conducted later this week.

Burrow will receive 100 percent of his $23.88 million signing bonus within 15 days of signing his contract. It’ll be a nice payday for the No. 1 overall pick.

Cincinnati hasn’t signed every pick from its 2020 draft class just yet. That being said, the front office has to be relieved that it has taken care of business with Burrow.

No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow has agreed in principle to a $36.1M contract with the Bengals pending a physical later this week, source tells ESPN. Burrow is receiving 100% of his $23.88M signing bonus from the Bengals within 15 days of executing his contract. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2020

The Bengals have plenty of wide receivers on their roster for Burrow to utilize this season, such as Tyler Boyd, A.J. Green, Tee Higgins and John Ross III.

Burrow will face a ton of pressure this season due to the fact that he went first overall in the draft. Unfortunately, rookies don’t have a full offseason to prepare for the NFL this year because of COVID-19.

Although he won’t put up numbers similar to the ones he put up at LSU, the Bengals should be in good hands with Burrow at quarterback. He has the arm talent and leadership to carry the franchise for years to come.