Breaking: LSU Decides On Tonight's Starting Quarterback

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: LSU helmets are seen on the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

LSU will open its 2022 season tonight against Florida State with a new quarterback at the controls.

Now, we finally know who that quarterback will be. According to On3Sports' Matt Zenitz, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels has beaten out redshirt freshman Grant Nussmeier for the starting job in Baton Rouge.

Myles Brennan, who had been competing for the position earlier in the summer, announced his retirement from football back in August.

Daniels brings ample experience to the table for the Tigers. He was a multi-year starter at ASU, banking 6,025 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his time in Tempe.

Daniels also rushed for 1,288 yards and 13 scores. In 2021, he racked up over 3,000 yards of total offense and 16 total touchdowns.

Florida State and LSU will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight on ABC.