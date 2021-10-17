The Spun

Breaking: LSU Reportedly Makes Decision On Ed Orgeron

Coach O on the sideline before LSU football vs. Oklahoma.

The end of the Ed Orgeron era at LSU is coming, but it won’t be until the end of this season.

According to multiple reports, Orgeron and LSU have reached a “separation agreement.” He will finish out the 2021 season but will not be back in 2022.

Thus, Orgeron’s tenure with the Tigers will end two years after he led the program to a 15-0 season and national championship. The news breaks one day after LSU’s best win of the 2021 season, a 49-42 upset of No. 20 Florida in Gainesville.

However, Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger reports that conversations between Orgeron and LSU began last week.

Longtime college football writer and analyst Steven Godfrey, the two sides are working on a buyout and how much compensation Orgeron will receive in total.

Orgeron is in the second year of a six-year, $42 million deal he signed in January 2020.

Orgeron took over as LSU’s interim coach in 2016 and finished the year with a 6-2 mark, including a win in the Citrus Bowl. After being hired as the permanent leader, he stewarded the Tigers to 9-4 and 10-3 seasons before 2019’s breakthrough.

However, LSU slipped to 5-5 last year, and is just 4-3 this season. Because of that, Orgeron is on his way out and a premier college football job just opened up.

We’ll update you on this breaking story as more info becomes available.

