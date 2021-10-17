Breaking: LSU Reportedly Makes Decision On Ed Orgeron

The end of the Ed Orgeron era at LSU is coming, but it won’t be until the end of this season.

According to multiple reports, Orgeron and LSU have reached a “separation agreement.” He will finish out the 2021 season but will not be back in 2022.

Thus, Orgeron’s tenure with the Tigers will end two years after he led the program to a 15-0 season and national championship. The news breaks one day after LSU’s best win of the 2021 season, a 49-42 upset of No. 20 Florida in Gainesville.

However, Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger reports that conversations between Orgeron and LSU began last week.

#LSU and Ed Orgeron have reached a separation agreement: He will not return in 2022 but expected to complete this season, sources tell @SINow. Negotiations began last week before UF win. It’s unprecedented in the sport – coach & school divorcing 21 months after winning it all. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 17, 2021

Longtime college football writer and analyst Steven Godfrey, the two sides are working on a buyout and how much compensation Orgeron will receive in total.

Orgeron is in the second year of a six-year, $42 million deal he signed in January 2020.

The two are working on a separation, looks like the buyout number will not be the final payout — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) October 17, 2021

Orgeron took over as LSU’s interim coach in 2016 and finished the year with a 6-2 mark, including a win in the Citrus Bowl. After being hired as the permanent leader, he stewarded the Tigers to 9-4 and 10-3 seasons before 2019’s breakthrough.

However, LSU slipped to 5-5 last year, and is just 4-3 this season. Because of that, Orgeron is on his way out and a premier college football job just opened up.

We’ll update you on this breaking story as more info becomes available.