Breaking: LSU Football Has Self-Imposed A Bowl Ban

On Wednesday night, LSU announced that it will self-impose a one-year postseason ban on its football team for this season.

This has been a tough season for the defending champions to say the least. The Tigers recently suffered a blowout loss at home to the Alabama Crimson Tide, lowering their record this season to 3-5.

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the self-imposed ban stems from the NCAA’s investigation regarding booster payments.

“LSU has informed the NCAA and SEC that it will self-impose a one-year postseason ban on its football program for the 2020-21 bowl season, in addition to self-imposed sanctions already declared,” the school said in statement. “LSU leadership made this decision after careful deliberation and review of the NCAA rules violations that have been discovered in the University’s cooperative investigation with the NCAA and IARP.”

NEWS: #LSU has imposed a bowl ban for this year. pic.twitter.com/jMVG1G9XYs — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 10, 2020

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron also released a statement on this postseason ban.

“I respect the university’s decision to proactively address NCAA issues from the past. I share the disappointment of our student-athletes who will not be able to compete this season in a bowl game. I am especially proud of our players’ dedication to the program during these unprecedented times in our country.”

This could have a huge impact on the future of LSU’s football program, as multiple players are considering leaving for another school.