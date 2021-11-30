The Spun

Breaking: LSU Reportedly Hiring Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly

A closeup of Brian Kelly addressing the media.ATLANTA, GA - December 6: Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly speaks at the College Football Playoff Semifinal Head Coaches News Conference on December 6, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

LSU will hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as its next head football coach, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

Earlier today, The Athletic reported that LSU was “aggressively” targeting Kelly after losing out on Lincoln Riley to USC. Now, it looks like they have their man.

Kelly has been the head coach at Notre Dame since 2010. This season, he has led the Fighting Irish to an 11-1 regular season mark.

During his 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Kelly posted an overall record of 92-39. While he did not win a national championship, he did lead the Fighting Irish to a BCS National Championship Game appearance in 2012 and to the College Football Playoff in 2018 and 2020.

Since a 4-8 campaign in 2016, Kelly’s teams have gone 54-9. At LSU, he’ll take over for Ed Orgeron, who led the Tigers to a 15-0 season and won a national title in 2019 but went just 11-11 after that.

This is just the latest wild coaching news we’ve gotten in the last couple of days. Stay tuned.

