Breaking: LSU Reportedly Hiring Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly

LSU will hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as its next head football coach, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

Earlier today, The Athletic reported that LSU was “aggressively” targeting Kelly after losing out on Lincoln Riley to USC. Now, it looks like they have their man.

Kelly has been the head coach at Notre Dame since 2010. This season, he has led the Fighting Irish to an 11-1 regular season mark.

Sources: LSU is expecting to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as the school’s next head coach. An announcement could come as early as tomorrow. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2021

During his 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Kelly posted an overall record of 92-39. While he did not win a national championship, he did lead the Fighting Irish to a BCS National Championship Game appearance in 2012 and to the College Football Playoff in 2018 and 2020.

Since a 4-8 campaign in 2016, Kelly’s teams have gone 54-9. At LSU, he’ll take over for Ed Orgeron, who led the Tigers to a 15-0 season and won a national title in 2019 but went just 11-11 after that.

This is just the latest wild coaching news we’ve gotten in the last couple of days. Stay tuned.