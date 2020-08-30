Breaking: LSU Tigers Star Reportedly Opting Out Of Season

One of the LSU Tigers’ top players has decided to opt out of the season and prepare for the NFL.

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the top receiver in the country, is opting out. He will use the coming months to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft instead. The decision comes just a few weeks after he reportedly gave intentions to play in the fall.

Per the report, Chase’s decision is not based on any fears of COVID-19. Rather, Dodd’s sources believe that agents have convinced him to just sit out. By opting out, Chase instantly becomes the most high-profile player to do so.

Chase was college football’s best receiver in the country last year. He had an FBS-leading 1,780 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns on their national title-winning team.

As a sophomore at the time, he wasn’t eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft along with his other national champion teammates. But the way things have gone in college football, he probably decided not to risk his draft stock in the chimera of a season that’s coming.

From @dennisdoddcbs – LSU star Ja'Marr Chase, the nation's top WR, expected to opt out of season and declare for 2021 NFL Draft https://t.co/98WQAYke9q — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) August 30, 2020

Ja’Marr Chase is widely considered the No. 1 receiver prospect in the country for the 2021 NFL Draft. He is projected to be the first receiver off the board and a possible top-five pick.

Only five wide receivers have gone in the top-five in the past decade. The last was Corey Davis, who went fifth overall to the Tennessee Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Obviously Chase has big goals for his NFL career. Now he just needs to make sure he prepares in the right way.

Will Ja’Marr Chase be a top-five player in the 2021 NFL Draft?