Breaking: NCAA Announces Penalties For LSU Football

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 13: Members of the Louisiana State University Tigers cheerleaders celebrate after a touchdown during the game against the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Tiger Stadium on November 13, 2010 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Tigers defeated the Warhawks 51-0. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The NCAA announced on Thursday afternoon penalties for the LSU football program.

LSU reportedly committed recruiting violations, leading to penalties for the Tigers football program.

None of the penalties are severe.

"The LSU football program violated recruiting rules when a former assistant coach and former assistant director of recruiting met separately with a prospect during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period and provided the prospect with impermissible recruiting inducements, according to a decision released by a Division I Committee on Infractions panel," the NCAA announced.

Here are the penalties:

One year of probation.

A $5,000 fine (self-imposed).

A limit of official visits for football to 55 during the 2022-23 academic year (self-imposed).

A one-week prohibition against unofficial visits in the football program prior to the beginning of the 2022-23 academic year (self-imposed).

A one-week prohibition against recruiting communications in the football program prior to the start of the 2022-23 academic year (self-imposed).

A reduction of seven evaluation days in the football program during the fall 2021 evaluation period (self-imposed).

A three-year show-cause order for the former assistant coach. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any off-campus recruiting activities unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.

The violations committed by LSU are considered Level II violations, per the NCAA.

You can view the full announcement here.