Breaking: Saturday’s Alabama vs. LSU Game Is In Jeopardy

This status of this weekend’s Alabama-LSU rivalry showdown is officially up in the air as the Tigers deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier today, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed that a number of players in his program have tested positive for COVID-19 and that others are also in quarantine. The outbreak reportedly began last week.

“We are dealing with COVID and contact tracing I can’t go into detail. It’s a very fluid situation,” Orgeron said, via 247Sports. “We do have some players who have COVID and have some players in quarantine.”

LSU is dealing with some COVID problems. Ed Orgeron: "Can't go into detail. It's a very fluid situation. I can tell you that we do have players that have got COVID and we do have some players that have quarantined. I can't tell you the numbers." — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 9, 2020

According to Brody Miller of The Athletic, there are only four positive cases on the LSU roster, but a host of players are in quarantine due to contract tracing.

The Tigers reportedly have only one scholarship quarterback and no tight ends or long snappers currently available.

News: #LSU football had a small outbreak with four positives but many more players out in quarantine, sources tell @TheAthletic. LSU is down to one scholarship quarterback — TJ Finley — and has no tight ends or long snappers. Story: https://t.co/U1oFkBJFbi — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) November 9, 2020

While there has been no update on the plan for this weekend, we’d imagine the SEC will have word in the next day or two.

Alabama and LSU are scheduled to face off at 6 p.m. ET Saturday in Baton Rouge. The Tigers won last year’s matchup on their way to the national championship.

However, 2020 has been a different story, with Alabama currently ranked first in the country and LSU only 2-3 overall.