Brian Kelly Getting Crushed For Latest Recruiting Loss

Brian Kelly. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, he figured recruiting was about to get easier. Maybe it will one day. But for now, it's still an uphill battle to land top-tier recruits; even those in your own backyard.

Earlier this week, Jaiden Ausberry - a four-star recruit from Baton Rouge - announced his commitment to Notre Dame, Kelly's former school.

Kelly, as a result, is getting crushed for another humiliating recruiting defeat.

"Brian Kelly talked about what an advantage it is to recruit at LSU b/c of all the in-state talent. At present, none of the top 12 prospects from Louisiana are committed to LSU & only 6 are uncommitted. One of them Jaiden Ausberry looks like he's headed to Notre Dame. #BKTakeover," said FrankieV UHND.

"Most #NotreDame stories should no longer include Brian Kelly references, but when the Irish go to Baton Rouge to land a consensus four-star linebacker like Jaiden Ausberry ...," wrote Notre Dame on NBC.

"Taking Jaiden Ausberry out of Brian Kelly / LSU front yard feels great," said Jacob.

"University High's Jaiden Ausberry grew up watching LSU, but he committed on Thursday to join Brian Kelly's old Notre Dame program," said The Advocate Sports.



A big win for Marcus Freeman and Co. and equally embarrassing loss for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.