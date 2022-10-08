Brian Kelly Is Getting Crushed For LSU's Performance vs. Tennessee

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Maybe Brian Kelly is a fraud after all.

The LSU Tigers trail the Volunteers of Tennessee 37-7 this Saturday afternoon. Oh, and the fourth quarter just now started.

Unfortunately, this is nothing new for Kelly-coached teams.

Kelly has never had much luck against top-10 teams throughout his career.

"Correction: Since 2010, Brian Kelly coached teams are now 4-12 against TOP 10 opponents. Originally wrote TOP 25," said Darren Rovell.

Fans are crushing Kelly for the Tigers' awful performance this Saturday afternoon.

"LSU is down 37-7 to Tennessee in Baton Rouge, which would represent Brian Kelly's worst home loss as a FBS head coach (19 seasons) and maybe his worst home loss ever (32 seasons). Finding Grand Valley State results from the mid-90's is tough," said Pete Sampson.

"I hope LSU recruits are closely watching because Brian Kelly seems like he would be miserable to play for and to coach with. JMO," wrote Brandi Zabo.

"If you’re an LSU fan, you should only be angry tweeting or screaming about Brian Kelly. Not the Vols, not the LSU players…just Brian Kelly!" said Erik Ainge.

It's going to be a long weekend for Brian Kelly in Baton Rouge.