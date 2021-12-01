Brian Kelly’s Comment On Playing In SEC Going Viral

During his 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly coached in plenty of important games. But as heavy as expectations are in South Bend, at LSU, Kelly will likely be under an even bigger microscope.

It sounds like that’s what the 60-year-old head coach wants though, at least according to his introductory press conference today in Baton Rouge.

When asked for his outlook on competing in the SEC, Kelly made a reference to New York’s Broadway.

“I came down here because I wanted to be with the best,” Kelly said, via Saturday Down South. “The resources here are outstanding, it starts with the alignment, excellence, the standard of expectations. You’re looked at in terms of champions here, and I want that. I want to be under the bright lights. I want to be on the Broadway stage. That’s what my passion is, so yeah, that’s part of the draw, there’s no doubt about that. I’m going to learn about Louisiana.”

Brian Kelly on coming to LSU: “You’re looked at in terms of championships here. I want that. … I want to be on the Broadway stage. That’s what my passion is." — Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) December 1, 2021

With the Fighting Irish, Kelly went 3-4 against SEC opponents. He lost to Alabama in the 2012 BCS National Championship Game and last year’s College Football Playoff, and dropped regular season matchups to Georgia in 2017 and 2019.

Ironically, Kelly was 2-0 against his new program. Notre Dame beat LSU in the 2014 Music City Bowl and 2017 Citrus Bowl; Kelly’s third win over and SEC team came against Vanderbilt in 2018.