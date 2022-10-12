Brian Kelly Offers Major Update On LSU Player Who Was Hospitalized

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Brian Kelly of LSU Tigers looks on during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Caesars Superdome on September 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

In a stunning turn of events, it appears LSU left tackle Will Campbell will be ready to play this weekend against Florida.

Last weekend, Campbell was hospitalized due to dehydration. Multiple tests were conducted to rule out any life-threatening issues or serious medial situations.

On Monday, Campbell was released from the hospital. On the following day, he returned to practice for the Tigers.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, LSU head coach Brian Kelly said Campbell is expected to play against Florida.

"He has cleared all the testing necessary for him to practice," Kelly said, via NOLA.com. "He practiced yesterday. He will practice again today. And we expect him to play this Saturday."

This is excellent news for both Campbell and LSU. His return should give the offensive line a much-needed boost.

LSU's offense struggled last weekend against Tennessee, scoring just 13 points. Jayden Daniels was under pressure throughout most of the game.

With an important game looming against Florida, the return of Campbell should go a long way for LSU.