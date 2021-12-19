Brian Kelly Reportedly Has Interesting Target For Defensive Coordinator

New LSU head coach Brian Kelly continues to try and build his first coaching staff in Baton Rouge, and has reportedly found a new target for defensive coordinator.

Last week, Kelly reportedly tried to poach Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White, only to be turned down. Now, he has turned his attention to a former UK defensive coordinator.

According to FootballScoop’s John Brice, Kelly is focusing on Kansas City Chiefs assistant Matt House, who was the DC at Kentucky in 2017 and 2018.

On the defensive side of the ball, Kelly has set his target – per sources — on an up-and-coming NFL assistant coach Matt House, the Kansas City Chiefs’ linebackers coach who spent almost two decades coaching at the collegiate level before he exited the University of Kentucky three years ago for an opportunity with the Chiefs.

House has been the Chiefs’ linebackers coach since 2019. He was also the defensive coordinator at FIU in 2015 and Pitt (2013-14).

Reportedly, House turned down the defensive coordinator position at the University of Tennessee last offseason. We’ll see if he’s willing to change his mind for Kentucky this time around.

House is the third reported DC candidate Kelly has had at LSU, joining White and Marcus Freeman, who was Kelly’s defensive coordinator at Notre Dame this past season and eventually replaced him as head coach of the Fighting Irish.