Brian Kelly Reportedly Lets Go Of Notable LSU Coach

LSU head coach Brian Kelly.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 01: Brian Kelly takes a question from a reporter during a news conference after being introduced as the head coach of the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Just over a week ago, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly shocked the football world by leaving the Fighting Irish for LSU.

In the time since he left, Kelly has been making numerous changes to the LSU coaching staff. On Tuesday afternoon, another one of his reported moves is making headlines.

According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, Kelly is letting go of passing game coordinator DJ Mangas.

“Brian Kelly has let go of LSU passing game coordinator DJ Mangas,” Feldman reported. “Carter Sheridan, an analyst and former Saints staffer, has been bumped up to work with the Tigers WRs for the bowl game vs. K-State.”

He helped LSU’s prolific offense in 2019 as an offensive analyst. He eventually left to join Joe Brady with the Carolina Panthers. However, he was promoted back at LSU heading into the 2021 season.

Now former offensive analyst Carter Sheridan gets the call to work with LSU’s wide receiver for the bowl game against Kansas State. It’s unclear if he will have a longterm place on the staff.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.