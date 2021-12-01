Brian Kelly Reportedly Retaining Top LSU Assistant

Two days ago, Brian Kelly revealed he would be leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers.

Over the past two days, there have been numerous reports about Kelly making a run at various assistant coaches. He reportedly tried to lure Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Neither of those coaches appear to be on the move. While there will be plenty of changes to the current LSU coaching staff under Kelly at least one assistant is staying put.

According to a report from college football insider Bruce Feldman, Kelly is retaining Jack Marucci – LSU’s Director of Performance Innovation.

“Marucci is one of the brightest minds in all of sports. His innovative research in quantitative character studies & cognitive skills made him an invaluable resource for Ed Orgeron.”

Earlier this week, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit applauded LSU for its hire of Kelly.

“Congratulations to Scott Woodward & @LSUfootball on a fascinating hire,” Herbstreit said. “BK has competed in South Bend for 12 years-grew immensely in that time and within that structure. FIRED UP to see him get on equal ground (talent wise) at LSU and compete with the big boys every week in the SEC!”

Now he just has to put a coaching staff together. There are plenty of talented assistants that could join him in Louisiana.

Will Kelly succeed at LSU?