Brian Kelly Sends A Clear Message About LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Brian Kelly of LSU Tigers looks on during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Caesars Superdome on September 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Brian Kelly has LSU football getting back on track following its Week 1 loss to Florida State.

The Tigers won their first SEC game of the season this Saturday night, beating Mississippi State 31-16. Quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 22 of his 37 pass attempts for 210 yards and one touchdown. He added 93 yards and one more score on the ground.

Kelly is giving Daniels the LSU team ball for his performance this Saturday night.

"He was tough as nails. Our quarterback, Jayden Daniels, left it all out there and earned the game ball tonight," Kelly said on Twitter.

That's a big confidence builder for Jayden Daniels and this LSU football team. The Tigers are starting to get in a rhythm.

LSU gets back to work next week in preparation of New Mexico on Sept. 24.