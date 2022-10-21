Brian Kelly Thinks 1 Thing Is "Ruining The Game" Of Football

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers reacts during a game at Tiger Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU head coach Brian Kelly has never been afraid to speak his mind, which is why it's no surprise he called out instant replay on his radio show.

Kelly believes instant replay is "ruining the game." This comment was made after the officials stopped several plays for review during Saturday's game against Florida.

When the game finished, Kelly said replay is slowing the game down. Clearly, he didn't mind doubling down on that stance.

"Ten out of 10 times, the call stands on the field. Unless it's an LSU call, right?" Kelly said, via ESPN. "Or is it just me? I just don't think they like the guy from up north."

So, how can college football solve this problem? Kelly offered a potential solution.

"But to stop the game for so many reviews and most of them to be 'the play stands as called,' it just takes away the flow of the game. Hopefully, it's something that we can look at at the end of the season. Maybe it can be instant replay on scoring plays only or change of possession. And then, if you feel like it's egregious, throw your red flag out there."

LSU will face Ole Miss this Saturday in a pivotal matchup. Hopefully for Kelly's sake, there aren't too many instant replays in that game.