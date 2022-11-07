Brian Kelly Was Asked If Alabama Is His Biggest Win Ever

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers reacts during a game at Tiger Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Brian Kelly has had a lot of big wins during his lengthy and accomplished coaching career.

You could make a case that none have been bigger than Saturday's victory over Alabama, but Kelly was not willing to make that argument when asked on Monday if the victory over the Crimson Tide was the biggest he's ever had.

"The biggest win of my career is when we win a national championship," Kelly said, via Tiger Droppings. "I'm focused on that. That's why I'm here."

Kelly has come close to winning it all before, but has yet to finish the job.

He led Notre Dame to an undefeated regular season and the BCS National Championship Game in 2012, but the Fighting Irish were blown out by Alabama and Nick Saban.

In 2018, Notre Dame again started 12-0 under Kelly but lost to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Two years later, Kelly and the Fighting Irish upset a top-ranked Clemson team during the regular season but lost to the Tigers in the ACC championship game and then were tripped up by Alabama in the CFP.

Kelly is 7-2 in his first season at LSU, and his seventh-ranked Tigers have the inside track to an SEC West championship and berth in the conference title game.

They will have to win out in order to have any chance at winning a national title this year.