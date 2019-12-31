The Spun

Carley McCord’s Final Text To Steve Ensminger Jr. Is Heartbreaking

Over the weekend, tragedy struck the LSU football program and Louisiana community.

A small plane en route to Atlanta ahead of the Peach Bowl crashed in Lafayette, Louisiana, killing five of the six passengers. Carley McCord, a sports reporter and the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steven Ensminger, was among the victims.

On Monday afternoon, Steve Ensminger Jr., the son of the LSU offensive coordinator, revealed a message he received from McCord shortly before her passing.

In an interview with ABC, Ensminger Jr. said he received a text message from McCord that read “I love you.” He said he didn’t receive the message until it was too late to respond.

“It’s the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about when I finally fall asleep,” Ensminger told ABC News. “Every once in a while throughout the day, I find myself grabbing my phone and sending a text to her phone replying, ‘I love you too.’ Now I don’t know if that’s crazy of me or not, but I’m praying she gets my message. And I wish there was a way she could let me know she has.”

Authorities released the identities of the five people killed in the crash: Ian Biggs, 51, Vaughn Crisp, 59, Gretchen Vincent, 51, Walker Vincent, 15 and McCord.

A sixth passenger was taken to the hospital with burns on over 75-percent of his body.

The cause of the crash has not been announced. National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said it could take up to 12-18 months to discover the cause, according to ABC.

Our thoughts are with the Ensminger family and the families of those in the crash.


