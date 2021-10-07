CFB Analyst Joel Klatt Has Harsh Message For Ed Orgeron

It’s been less than two years since Ed Orgeron and LSU won the national championship to cap off an undefeated 2019 season. Since then, the Tigers have struggled to replicate that success, creating some questions about if the right person is in charge in Baton Rouge.

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt is among those that isn’t convinced Oregeron will hold onto the LSU job for much longer.

In an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Klatt criticized the Tigers performance over the last few years, save for their national championship victory in 2019. Even then, the FOX Sports said that he thought Orgeron and LSU “caught lightning in a bottle.”

Apart from that championship year, Klatt questioned what the head coach has accomplished while in charge of the Tigers.

“It’s hard to defend his record,” Klatt said of Orgeron, per 247Sports. “And you can say, ‘What do you mean? He won the national championship?’ He struck lightning in a bottle with a transfer quarterback that had a magical season with a young coordinator that was doing things that were very unique in the conference offensively. They had great weapons around him. That was a lightning in a bottle year that was one of the great teams in college football history that just kind of manifested.

Klatt continued, by pointing out that the coordinators that Orgeron had during LSU’s title run are now gone and that the Tigers haven’t lived up to the high expectations set out for them since.

“Now he has a lot to do with that, but then he lost those two coordinators Joe Brady and Dave Aranda. Remember Dave Aranda took the job at Baylor and he’s doing a nice job (there). So he had to retool his staff and he hired guys that he had to fire the next year, including Bo Pelini, who was a disaster defensively. If you take, and I know this is not fair to do, but if you look at his record at LSU, and you take the 15-0 out … it’s not great. “… They measure themselves with Alabama. How are we competing with Alabama? … If you throw out the Ole Miss years and the Joe Burrow year and you see what he is, he’s basically a .600 coach. I’m sorry, .600 does not work at LSU. Not with the standard they’ve set within the sport.”

Klatt isn’t the only notable analyst that’s concerned with what’s going on in Baton Rouge. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said earlier this week that he believed Orgeron was squarely on the hot seat.

LSU fell to a disappointing 3-2 record with last weekend’s loss to Auburn. The Tigers road ahead won’t get much easier as they take on No. 16 Kentucky this upcoming Saturday.

If Orgeron can’t turn things around and find a way for LSU to win games, he very well could be out of a job at the end of the season.