CFB Insider Names 3 Landing Spots For LSU Transfer QB T.J. Finley

Last week, LSU quarterback TJ Finley announced that he’s entering the transfer portal. He hasn’t made a final decision just yet, but there are a few landing spots that fans should keep an eye on.

According to ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic, Auburn, Penn State and Texas could be at the front of the line for Finley’s services.

Auburn already has a proven quarterback on its roster in Bo Nix, but it never hurts to have depth at that position. Penn State is in a similar situation, as Sean Clifford is expected to be the starter for the 2021 season.

Texas, meanwhile, doesn’t have as much talent on its depth chart when it comes to the quarterback position. Casey Thompson looked sharp in limited action last fall, completing 70.6 percent of his pass attempts for 225 yards and six touchdowns. However, head coach Steve Sarkisian might want to bring in Finley to run his offense.

During the 2020 season, Finley had 941 passing yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions for the Tigers.

Keep an eye on Penn St, Texas & Auburn https://t.co/ti8IwmV6Y7 — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) May 14, 2021

Even though Auburn, Penn State and Texas have been listed as potential landing spots for Finley, they’re not the only schools in the country that want him.

Finley recently listed a handful of teams that have shown interest in him. Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi State are just a few of the teams on his list.

With at least three years of eligibility remaining, Finley would be an excellent addition to any program this offseason.