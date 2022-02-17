CFB Insider Predicts Where Ed Orgeron Will Work In 2022

The LSU Tigers fired Ed Orgeron as their head football coach less than two years after he led them to a historic national title win. So what does the future hold for the now-former LSU football coach?

On Thursday, college football insider Bruce Feldman, who has worked extensively with Orgeron, appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show to give his thoughts on Coach O’s next move. He believes that we’ll be seeing Orgeron on television in some form or another.

Feldman explained that Orgeron has some incredible stories from his decades in college football. While he isn’t sure if we’ll see Coach O on the SEC Network or ESPN, his personality is made for TV.

“My guess is he’s going to probably do TV in some form, next year,” Feldman said, via Saturday Down South. “I don’t know if that means he will be a colleague of yours at SEC Network and ESPN, or where he ends up. I think the thing that will be interesting with him is he has a ton of stories and he’s obviously a colorful character. I think a lot of times, and you know, it’s can you tell stories that people remember and how do they feel about you.”

Bruce Feldman projects where Ed Orgeron will work in 2022 https://t.co/NlTseu5x8F — SEC Football News (@SECfootball) February 17, 2022

There’s no denying that Ed Orgeron is one of the most colorful characters in college football. His energy combined with his accent is like something out of a movie or TV drama.

And it’s very likely we haven’t seen the last of Coach O on the sidelines either. He’s 60 – a full 10 years younger than Nick Saban – and has worked in all four corners of the country, as well as the NFL.

But for now, it seems likely that Orgeron’s immediate future involves a media tour sharing amazing recruiting stories like this one:

Ed Orgeron says he tried to get Adrian Peterson’s incarcerated father transferred to a prison in LA in hopes to convince Peterson to come to USC so the father could see him on TV. Recruiting, man. https://t.co/EqX2vcM2k9 — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 13, 2022

Would you like to see Coach O go into broadcasting?