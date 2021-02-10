Clemson LB Mike Jones Jr. Announces Transfer Destination

Linebacker Mike Jones Jr. won’t be playing for Clemson anymore after entering the transfer portal last month. But he’ll still be a Tiger – just for a different team.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Jones announced that he is joining LSU for the 2021 college football season. Per 247Sports, he is eligible to play immediately.

“Make your next move your best move!” Jones wrote.

Coming out of the prestigious IMG Academy in 2018, Jones was a four-star prospect and the No. 210 overall prospect per 247Sports. He was the No. 15 outside linebacker in the country, and the No. 36 prospect from the state of Florida.

Jones was ultimately the first member of Dabo Swinney’s 2018 recruiting class, which eventually added Trevor Lawrence and Justyn Ross. Pretty good company to be in.

But unlike Lawrence and Ross, Mike Jones Jr. found time on the field a bit hard to come by in his first few years at Clemson.

Jones redshirted his freshman season before appearing in 10 games in 2019. He finished that season with 18 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass defended.

2020 saw him get a slightly bigger role in Brent Venables’ defense. He finished the year with 46 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, two passes defended and a forced fumble.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is hoping for a bounceback year after a disappointing 5-5 campaign in 2020. Perhaps Mike Jones Jr. can boost a defense that allowed at least 40 points in half of their games.