The Latest On RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Before LSU-Oklahoma

The Clyde Edwards-Helaire injury is probably the biggest to watch ahead of today’s first College Football Playoff semifinal, LSU vs. Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the passing attack are the headliner for LSU’s outstanding offense, but Edwards-Helaire has emerged as a vital piece for the Tigers on the ground. He leads the offense with 1,290 rushing yards, over 1,000 more than any other player on the roster.

LSU’s coached have indicated that they believe he will play today, but have expressed plenty of uncertainty about his workload. On Friday, Ed Orgeron said that he didn’t know how much Edwards-Helaire can cut.

He is dealing with a hamstring issue, which can obviously turn into a bad, nagging injury that takes a long time to fully heal. LSU needs to win this game, but it will also need its star running back as close to 100-percent as possible for the January 13 national championship, should the Tigers win tonight.

The latest update, courtesy of college football insider Bruce Feldman, is a positive one. He says that Clyde Edwards-Helaire was “cutting and moving around very well” at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and participated in the team’s final practice yesterday.

#LSU star RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire did practice yesterday afternoon and was cutting and moving around very well on the turf here. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 28, 2019

LSU has talent, if largely unproven, on the depth chart behind him, and Burrow can certainly torch a susceptible secondary like Oklahoma’s. The team is definitely at its best if Edwards-Helaire is active though.

We’ll find out how active he’ll be soon enough.

The Tigers and Sooners are set for kickoff at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

[Bruce Feldman]