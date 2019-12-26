Coach O Issues Thursday Update On LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Spun

The College Football Playoff is just days away, and there are questions about some of the biggest players involved. Ohio State’s Justin Fields has admitted he’s less-than 100-percent, while LSU is dealing with an injury to breakout running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Edwards-Helaire is dealing with a hamstring issue from last week. The team has maintained that he is questionable for Saturday’s semifinal game against Oklahoma.

While the LSU offensive is extremely explosive through the air, Edwards-Helaire has added a major element on the ground. On the season, he has 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns, as well as 399 receiving yards and a score.

Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger said that he expects his star back to give it a go. Today, head coach Ed Orgeron updated his status, and backed up that assertion, but avoided getting overly optimistic about what the team can expect from him.

“Yeah, he hasn’t practice yet. He may practice a little bit (Thursday) we’re not sure yet if he is going to practice,” Orgeron said. “He’s questionable for the game. I do believe that there’s any shot of him being cleared to play medically, the trainer’s and doctors say that he can play, I think he’s going to try. I don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

Coach O gave a bit more detail on how Clyde Edwards-Helaire may handle practice today, with just a few days until the game.

“He ran a little bit yesterday, ran straight ahead. Medically, hopefully, he is cleared today to practice. I don’t know if he will,” Coach O noted. “It would be the first day that he would, he may try today, I’m not sure. It’s going to be a game-time situation. Knowing Clyde, if he can play, he’s going to try.

“Do I expect him to try and play? Yes. How much he can play, I don’t know.”

Whether or not he goes, it is pretty apparent that this game is going to fall on Joe Burrow and the passing attack against a susceptible Oklahoma defense.

The No. 1 Tigers and No. 4 Sooners face off at the Peach Bowl at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

