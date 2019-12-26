Coach O Issues Thursday Update On LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The College Football Playoff is just days away, and there are questions about some of the biggest players involved. Ohio State’s Justin Fields has admitted he’s less-than 100-percent, while LSU is dealing with an injury to breakout running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Edwards-Helaire is dealing with a hamstring issue from last week. The team has maintained that he is questionable for Saturday’s semifinal game against Oklahoma.

While the LSU offensive is extremely explosive through the air, Edwards-Helaire has added a major element on the ground. On the season, he has 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns, as well as 399 receiving yards and a score.

Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger said that he expects his star back to give it a go. Today, head coach Ed Orgeron updated his status, and backed up that assertion, but avoided getting overly optimistic about what the team can expect from him.

From Saturday Down South:

“Yeah, he hasn’t practice yet. He may practice a little bit (Thursday) we’re not sure yet if he is going to practice,” Orgeron said. “He’s questionable for the game. I do believe that there’s any shot of him being cleared to play medically, the trainer’s and doctors say that he can play, I think he’s going to try. I don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

Coach O gave a bit more detail on how Clyde Edwards-Helaire may handle practice today, with just a few days until the game.

“He ran a little bit yesterday, ran straight ahead. Medically, hopefully, he is cleared today to practice. I don’t know if he will,” Coach O noted. “It would be the first day that he would, he may try today, I’m not sure. It’s going to be a game-time situation. Knowing Clyde, if he can play, he’s going to try. “Do I expect him to try and play? Yes. How much he can play, I don’t know.”

Whether or not he goes, it is pretty apparent that this game is going to fall on Joe Burrow and the passing attack against a susceptible Oklahoma defense.

The No. 1 Tigers and No. 4 Sooners face off at the Peach Bowl at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

[Saturday Down South]