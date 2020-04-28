Clyde Edwards-Helaire Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wanting Him

Patrick Mahomes got his wish from the Chiefs as Kansas City selected former LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft this past weekend. Edwards-Helaire couldn’t be more thrilled about joining the 2020 Super Bowl champ.

The former LSU running back now goes from the college football national champion to the NFL Super Bowl-winning team. That doesn’t happen too often.

To make life even better, Edwards-Helaire was Mahomes’ first choice when the Chiefs QB was asked who he wanted to draft. The now Kansas City RB said in a recent interview being Mahomes’ preferred draft choice made him feel “special.”

“It made me feel wanted,” Edwards-Helaire said of being Mahomes’ first choice. “It made me feel like this was the right place to be, this is where God wanted me to be. And ultimately, MVP quarterback, soon-to-be Hall of Fame – he’s going to be Hall of Famer – for him to send my name in and want me to play with him, it made me feel a little special.”

Edwards-Helaire is expected to be an immediate contributor for the Chiefs’ offense next season.

It’s a scary thought, but Kansas City could be even better in 2020 with the former LSU RB in the backfield with Mahomes.

The Chiefs are once again a Super Bowl contender this upcoming season.