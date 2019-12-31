Back in November, Ed Orgeron revealed that LSU linebacker Michael Divinity could return to the team if it made the national championship game. Well, it turns out that Coach O wasn’t kidding.

Divinity had 22 tackles and three sacks this season for the Tigers. His best performances came against marquee opponents, such as Auburn and Texas.

The reason that Divinity hasn’t been on the field for LSU is because he was suspended for violating team rules. However, he’ll have the chance to redeem himself in the biggest game of his career.

With the championship game less than two weeks away, Coach O confirmed that Divinity will play against the Clemson Tigers.

LSU LB Michael Divinity Jr. will play in the national championship game, Coach Orgeron just announced on teleconference. Divinity was suspended for half season – 7 games – for team rules violations. — Glenn Guilbeau (@LSUBeatTweet) December 31, 2019

The return of Divinity should provide a major boost for a defense that is now playing its best football of the year.

Joe Burrow and the offense deserves most of the credit for their blowout win over Oklahoma, but the defense also did an excellent job of shutting down Jalen Hurts.

Prior to the win over Oklahoma, the LSU defense kept Georgia to 10 points.

It’s been an incredible season for the Tigers, especially when you consider how many elite opponents they’ve face. We’ll find out soon enough if they can seal the deal with a win in the national title game.