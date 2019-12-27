Coach O Asked If He Expects Clyde Edwards-Helaire To Play vs. Oklahoma

The LSU-Oklahoma matchup in tomorrow’s Peach Bowl will be a battle of two of the most dynamic passers in college football. But it appears that the LSU running game could be a bit hamstrung – no pun intended – due to an injury to leading rusher Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Speaking to the media on Friday, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron revealed that Edwards-Helaire didn’t practice on Thursday. He stated that the junior running back did some light work but was feeling sore with a hamstring injury.

As for whether Edwards-Helaire will play, Orgeron was iffy. He stated that while he thinks Edwards-Helaire will see the field, he can’t say for sure how long he’ll be out there. Orgeron wasn’t even sure if his running back can make cuts right now.

“Do I think he’ll play? Yes. But we don’t know how much. I don’t know if he can cut.”

That’s better news than yesterday’s “doubtful” projection. But it’s one that probably won’t give LSU fans much confidence.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire leads LSU in all rushing categories. He has 197 carries for 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns. His 17 all purpose touchdowns are second on the team.

The junior back has more rushing yards and touchdowns than all of his teammates combined.

Suffice it to say, losing Edwards-Helaire would be a serious blow to the LSU offense.

Will Edwards-Helaire play against the Sooners tomorrow?