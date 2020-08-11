Coach O Sends Clear Message About LSU’s College Football Plans

The SEC has not announced a formal decision on the 2020 college football season, but Coach O is moving forward full-speed ahead.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron appeared on FOX News this morning to discuss the state of college football. In his interview, Orgeron said there is “no plan B” at LSU and the team is going forward as if they are going to play this fall.

Coach O added that he believes the SEC wants to play, as do his own players.

“I do believe that we have the best protocol for our players. Our players feel safe on campus,” Orgeron said. “We only have a few players that are sick right now. They get the best care.

“Our players want to play. I do believe the SEC wants to play. I have to give it to our commissioner for waiting to get the most information and making the correct decision for our football team and I do believe he will make that.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey preached patience yesterday when discussing the league’s impending ruling on the 2020 season. Right now, every indication is that the SEC is aiming to play its 10-game league slate as scheduled this fall.

However, Sankey did tell The Dan Patrick Show this morning that he doesn’t think the league could play if all the other Power 5 leagues elect to cancel or postpone until spring.

“I don’t think that’s the right direction, really,” Sankey said 247 Sports. “Could we? Certainly. So, there’s a difference between can you do something and should you do something in life.

“And so, we’re actually set up with our schedule, with our own health protocols, that we could if that was the circumstance; operate on our own. I’m not sure that’s the wisest direction, but you know, there’s been a lot of interesting things have happened since March in college sports.”