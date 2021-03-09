Coach O Comments On Findings Released By LSU’s Investigation

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has addressed the recent investigation which uncovered potential past issues within the football program.

While former coach Les Miles was person hardest hit in the Husch Blackwell report, Orgeron himself has some things to answer to. Namely, the disturbing accusation that former running back Derrius Guice sexually harassed a 70-year-old Superdome security guard and the finding that the university mishandled sexual assault allegations against ex-Tigers wide receiver Drake Davis.

Orgeron at least acknowledged those things, even if he didn’t address them that much, during his weekly appearance on ESPN 104.5 FM’s “Off The Bench” on Tuesday.

“Yeah, you know, obviously, deeply saddened and disappointed about what it revealed,” Orgeron said. “But myself and our staff are committed to fully implementing the protocols prescribed by the university and the experts it retained. This is a very serious matter.”

Miles has already lost his job at Kansas following the release of the Husch Blackwell findings. We don’t expect Orgeron to face the same consequences, but he’s certainly being scrutinized as a result of what the report uncovered.

Time will tell if Coach O will walk the walk of making the necessary changes to ensure this doesn’t happen again.