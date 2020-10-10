Coach O Comments On Bo Pelini Following Today’s Loss

On Saturday afternoon, the LSU Tigers lost their second game of the season – two more than the team lost all of last season.

Just three games into the 2020 college football season, the Tigers have no shot at defending their title. LSU struggled to contain Missouri’s offense as the visiting Tigers put 45 points on the board.

Immediately after the game, fans were calling for defensive coordinator Bo Pelini’s job. However, head coach Ed Orgeron made it clear that Pelini isn’t going anywhere – at least not yet.

“I love Bo (Pelini). I think Bo’s gonna be a great defensive coordinator,” Orgeron said via Jerit Roser of Rivals. “He’s done it before. But we have to get better. There’s some things that we need to fix and we need to coach better. There’s some things that we need to look at schematically.”

Orgeron might not be willing to move on from Pelini just yet. However, if the LSU defense continues to give up points like this, he’ll have no other option.

The Tigers have given up the most points in program history through three games. Giving up 44 points to Mississippi State in the season-opener and 45 to Missouri this weekend isn’t good enough for a program like LSU.

Orgeron and company haven’t even faced their toughest tests yet this year with Florida and Alabama still to come on the schedule.