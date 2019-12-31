Coach O Comments On Joe Brady’s Future At LSU

The LSU Tigers are on their way to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. But head coach Ed Orgeron is having to deal with distractions outside of the massive contest.

LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady is a major candidate for several NFL coaching positions. But Orgeron wants to do everything he can to keep Brady on his staff.

The young offensive coach has been a key piece in revitalizing the LSU offense this season. Much of Joe Burrow’s success this year has come due to Brady’s passing scheme.

Despite the NFL rumors, Orgeron thinks his passing game coordinator is going to stick with the Tigers.

“I do feel like he’s a Tiger,” Orgeron said on Tuesday, via The Athletic’s Brody Miller. “I do feel like everything’s wrapped up. … It’s not completely finalized yet, but we’re very close.”

Ed Orgeron on Joe Brady: "I do feel like he's a Tiger. I do feel like everything's wrapped up. … It's not completely finalized yet, but we're very close." #LSU — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) December 31, 2019

As expected, it looks like the Tigers will be offering Brady a new, well-deserved deal. Now, it’ll be up to Brady.

The young offensive coach is perhaps the most sought-after coaching assistant in college football. And the NFL is taking notice.

It’ll be interesting to see what Brady decides to do. LSU is losing Joe Burrow to the 2020 NFL Draft. Perhaps Brady will join him in the pros.