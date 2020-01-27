Coach O Comments On LSU’s Hiring Of Bo Pelini

After five years as the head coach of Youngstown State, Bo Pelini is returning to Power Five football as the defensive coordinator for the LSU Tigers. His return to the FBS ranks is being met with tons of praise, and Coach O is pretty excited too.

In an official release from the school, the LSU head coach said that the Tigers are “privileged to have one of the top defensive coordinators in all of football” joining their staff.

Pelini previously served as LSU’s defensive coordinator from 2005 to 2007 under Les Miles. His defenses ranked in the top four in the country twice before leaving to coach Nebraska in 2008.

In seven years at Nebraska, Pelini led the Huskers to four division titles, seven bowl games and three bowl wins. His final record was 67-27.

But he was fired after the 2014 season and spent the next five years at Youngstown State. Pelini led the Penguins to a runner-up finish in the 2016 FCS Championship, and finished his tenure with a 33-28 record.

The newly-minted LSU defensive coordinator replaces Dave Aranda, who left to become Baylor’s head coach. He is now tasked with creating a defense that will help the Tigers retain their national title.

Can Bo Pelini pick up where Aranda left off?