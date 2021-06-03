Coach O Announces LSU Assistant Coach Is Out

Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers have a big summer upcoming before the start of the 2021 season. After an underwhelming showing in 2020, the 2019 national champions will want to make a splash later this fall.

However, before the Tigers move forward, Coach O will need to look for yet another new assistant coach.

LSU announced in a brief release to media members on Wednesday that the program has parted ways with offensive line coach James Cregg. The university revealed little else about the situation but said that Orgeron would conduct a “national search” for his replacement.

“LSU has parted ways with offensive line coach James Cregg, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Wednesday. Orgeron said he will immediately begin a national search for Cregg’s replacement,” the LSU athletic department said in a statement, via Matt Moscona.

#LSU announces it has parted ways with OL coach James Cregg pic.twitter.com/y3Zq3qFaEi — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) June 2, 2021

Parting ways with an assistant coach this deep into the spring suggests that something was awry in Baton Rouge. However, after not giving any other details, LSU appears eager to move on.

Cregg first joined Orgeron’s staff in December of 2017 after spending four years in the NFL with the Broncos and Chargers. Unsurprisingly he had a connection with Coach, having worked with LSU’s head coach in stints at Tennessee and USC.

Cregg has been coaching for over two decades after playing offensive line at Colorado State from 1992-95.

The firing becomes just the latest staff move for Orgeron and LSU this offseason. The turnover in LSU this spring has been plentiful but the Tigers need to buckle down and prepare for the 2021 campaign.

The Tigers are just one year removed from winning the national championship but seem far from the team that they were a few seasons ago. Orgeron will try to right the ship this fall starting in early September.

