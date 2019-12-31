The Spun

Coach O Has A Very Relatable New Year’s Resolution

Coach O on the field during LSU vs. Oklahoma.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

New Year’s Eve is here and you know what that means, it’s time for us to set some unreal expectations for the coming year. New Year’s resolutions will poor in, but few of us will actually stick to them for an entire year.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron knows what that’s like.

After leading the Tigers over Oklahoma to make the national title game, Orgeron spoke with reporters about his New Year’s resolution for 2020.

Much like the rest of us, Coach O is just hoping to slim down a little bit. However, he remained honest about his expectations for that resolution.

“Probably try to eat less and it won’t happen,” Orgeron said via college football reporter Brett McMurphy.

Coach O is just like the rest of us, with his resolution and his honesty about not sticking with it for a whole year.

LSU fans around the country have a very different wish for the New Year. Tigers fans are hoping Joe Burrow and company can bring the school its first national title since 2007.

Clemson, the reigning national champs, won’t go away quietly. Dabo Swinney and company took down Ohio State to reach yet another College Football Playoff national title game.

LSU and Clemson kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 13.


