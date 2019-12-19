Coach O Has Brutally Honest Comment On LSU’s Recruiting

Several programs had success on National Signing Day this week, but the LSU Tigers found themselves on the losing side of it. However, it doesn’t sound like Ed Orgeron is worried about the future of the team at all.

LSU lost a commitment from five-star wideout Rakim Jarrett, who is now heading to Maryland instead. It also lost Jermaine Burton, as the out-of-state recruiting target flipped his commitment to Georgia.

When asked about the Tigers missing out on a few recruits, Coach O had a very telling response.

“They tell you they are coming and the next day they don’t,” Orgeron said. “That’s just how recruiting is.”

Even though LSU didn’t have a productive day on signing day, the program still has the No. 5 recruiting class in the country.

Coach O has commitments from a plethora of four-star recruits and a pair of five-star prospects. The top commit for the Tigers is five-star tight end Arik Gilbert.

Obviously the future of LSU’s football program is important, but Orgeron also has to worry about the team’s upcoming game.

The Peach Bowl is almost a week away, as LSU will battle Oklahoma with a chance at the national championship game on the line.