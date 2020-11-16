Coach O Has Brutally Honest Message For His Alabama Critics

LSU was forced to postpone their game against Alabama due to COVID-19 issues in the team. But their inability to play against Alabama amid a challenging 2-3 campaign has led to some bizarre criticisms of Ed Orgeron.

On Monday, Coach O addressed the criticism that LSU was trying to avoid playing Alabama by postponing or canceling the game. He made it clear that the Tigers want to play the Crimson Tide and declared that his team will be ready to go whenever a makeup date is decided.

“I’m hearing some re-scheduling may be made, but nobody has told us for sure. I do believe that Alabama and LSU ought to play this year, and I do believe that we’re going to play some how, some way,” Orgeron said, via AL.com. “We look forward to rescheduling Alabama. We want to play, but we weren’t able to play (on Saturday). People are going to say things here and there that aren’t true. But whenever they tell us to play, we’ll be ready to go.”

The Alabama game was the second game this season that LSU has been forced to reschedule. Their game against Florida was originally slated for October 17 before COVID-19 forced them to move it to December 12.

But the postponement of the Alabama game came at a fortuitous time for LSU. The Tigers have been dealing with injuries at key positions, particularly QB.

Getting that extra week of R&R could wind up doing wonders for the Tigers as they try to salvage the season.

As fun as it may be to speculate that Coach O somehow orchestrated avoiding a midseason tilt with Alabama, that’s all it is – fun.

We know that Coach O is too competitive and LSU hates Alabama too much to outright avoid them.