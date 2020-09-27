Coach O Has Brutally Honest Reaction To LSU’s Upset Loss

The LSU Tigers made unfortunate history today, becoming the first defending national champion to lose its season-opening game in more than 20 years.

LSU, the No. 6 team in the country, was upset at home by Mississippi State. The Tigers fell to the Mike Leach, air-raid Bulldogs, 44-34.

Ed Orgeron’s team is the first defending national champion to lose its season opener since Michigan did it in 1998. This is not a normal season, as LSU opened the year with an SEC game, but still, it’s not how you want to start.

Coach O had a brutally honest admission following his team’s loss.

“They beat us. We have no excuse. We couldn’t stay with their guys. Didn’t protect the quarterback. Just way too many mistakes,” Coach O said following the loss.

Leach, meanwhile, was in a much better mood.

“We played LSU because New England, Green Bay, and the Chiefs already had somebody scheduled,” the Mississippi State head coach joked following his upset win.

Leach added that today was “better than average” in his postgame interview with CBS.

Mike Leach's reaction to upsetting defending National Champs LSU: "Better than average" 😂 (via @CBSSports)⁰pic.twitter.com/68HeaYNnzR — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) September 26, 2020

Mike Leach in the SEC is going to be a lot of fun, that is for sure.

Mississippi State will look to improve to 2-0 next weekend. The Bulldogs are set to take on Arkansas at home.