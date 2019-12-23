Coach O Issues Update On LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Spun

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been a workhorse this season, but is currently dealing with an injury he suffered in practice last week.

Edwards-Helaire injured his hamstring last Tuesday and has officially been declared “questionable” for this Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal against Oklahoma. If he’s out, it will be a major blow to the Tigers’ offense.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron updated the public on Edwards-Helaire today. While the 5-foot-8, 209-pound junior appears to be healing, his status is still very much in doubt.

Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with 50 receptions for 399 yards and a score. He was named LSU’s MVP at the team banquet earlier this month.

If Edwards-Helaire can’t go Saturday, Tyrion Davis-Price and Chris Curry will likely split much of the rushing load. Davis-Price has rushed for 270 yards and six touchdowns as a reserve this season.

LSU and Oklahoma will kick off at 4 p.m. ET in the Peach Bowl on December 28.

ESPN will broadcast the game.

