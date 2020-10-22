Coach O’s Joe Burrow Joke Is Going Viral On Wednesday

Joe Burrow does not have any more collegiate eligibility, but the LSU Tigers are certainly wishing that he did.

LSU is having a rough followup to its national title season. The Tigers, who went a perfect 15-0 on way to a national title last season, are off to a 1-2 start this year.

Ed Orgeron’s program has been inconsistent on both sides of the football. LSU was upset by Mississippi State in Week 1 and fell to Missouri two weeks ago. The Tigers are also dealing with some notable injuries.

LSU starting quarterback Myles Brennan is dealing with a “significant” lower-body injury, according to Coach O. It’s possible he won’t be able to play on Saturday against South Carolina.

Wednesday night, Coach O was asked who will start at quarterback this weekend if Brennan is unable to play. His response is going viral.

“We’re bringing back Joe Burrow,” the LSU Tigers head coach quipped.

A caller asks Ed Orgeron who will start this weekend if Myles Brennan can’t go. “We’re bringing back Joe Burrow,” Orgeron jokes. #LSU — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) October 22, 2020

If only that was possible…

Unfortunately, it’s not, as Burrow is off to the NFL, playing his rookie season for the Cincinnati Bengals.

LSU and South Carolina, meanwhile, are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. E.T. on Saturday evening. The game will be televised on ESPN.