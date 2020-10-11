Coach O Has Brutally Honest Comment On LSU’s Performance

LSU football’s 2019 season was about as good as it gets. The Tigers, led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, had a perfect undefeated season on way to a national championship.

The followup season has been ugly, though.

LSU dropped to 1-2 on the season following Saturday’s upset loss against Missouri. The Tigers lost to Mississippi State in the season opener before rebounding with a win over Vanderbilt. However, Coach O’s program was unable to get a winning streak going, as they lost to the Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

The team’s defense, led by new coordinator Bo Pelini, has been downright awful. The offense has been better, but not good enough to out-score Missouri.

Coach O had a brutally honest assessment of his team’s performance so far.

“We couldn’t stop anybody. Really a poor showing on defense,” Orgeron said after the loss. “We have to coach better, No. 1. It starts with me. Players have to make plays. We couldn’t stop the run, receivers wide open down the field. It was embarrassing. We have to get it fixed.”

Unfortunately for LSU, things don’t get any easier.

The Tigers are set to take on the Florida Gators on Saturday. It could get worse for LSU before it gets better.