Coach O Says LSU QB Myles Brennan Has A ‘Significant’ Injury

When LSU takes the field against South Carolina on Saturday, the Tigers might be without starting quarterback Myles Brennan.

Brennan was injured in the second quarter of a loss to Missouri on October 10. The redshirt junior finished the game, but would not have played last week against Florida if the game hadn’t been postponed.

Today, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron updated the media on Brennan’s status. Apparently, the signal caller has a “significant” injury and remains questionable for this weekend’s game.

“We are expecting him back early during the week,” Orgeron said. “He is questionable. It has taken him a little more time to heal. And he is questionable for the game.”

If Brennan can’t play against the Gamecocks, true freshmen T.J. Finley and Max Johnson are going to have to be ready to fill in. Neither has attempted a pass in a game yet this season.

New: #LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has updated the status of QB Myles Brennan. Orgeron said Brennan has a "significant" lower body injury that's taken longer to heal than they thought. Now, he's "questionable" to play vs. South Carolina.https://t.co/kNwsNokhFn pic.twitter.com/8bT60AUsrx — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) October 19, 2020

Through three games, Brennan has passed for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns and only three interceptions. The Tigers may be 1-2, but quarterback play has not been the major issue.

Johnson, the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, was a four-star recruit in the class of 2020. Finley, meanwhile, was a three-star prospect.

LSU and South Carolina will kick off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN.