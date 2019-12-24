Coach O Names The 3 Best Teams LSU Played This Season

During Monday’s Peach Bowl press conference, Ed Orgeron was asked which were the best teams that LSU faced this season. Coach O’s response was quite interesting to say the least.

There weren’t many favorable matchups on LSU’s schedule this season, as it had to battle against Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Texas and Texas A&M.

While Coach O was clearly impressed by the Crimson Tide, there was a certain opponent that he didn’t mention during his press conference.

When asked about the best opponents LSU played this year, Coach O left Georgia off his list.

Here’s what Orgeron had to say, via Saturday Down South:

Who’s the best team we’ve played? I’ve got to say Alabama. Alabama, Auburn, Florida. Those three guys were very good.

It’s not that surprising to see that Auburn and Florida were ranked over Georgia.

Auburn and Florida both fell short to LSU in Baton Rouge, but they did put up a better fight than Georgia. After all, the Tigers defeated the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship with ease.

Even though Orgeron didn’t mention Georgia during Monday’s press conference, he did compliment the program several times leading up to their conference title game.

Next up for LSU is a showdown with Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. We’ll find out soon enough where the Sooners rank on the Tigers’ list of opponents.