Coach O Reacts To His Growing Job Security Rumors

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is just two years removed from winning a national championship. And yet, it appears the championship-winning coach is on the hot seat this fall.

Following this past Saturday’s loss to Kentucky, Coach O was asked about how he’ll approach his team with all the rumors floating around about his lack of job security. He made it clear that he won’t allow the rumors to affect his performance.

“I understand this is not the LSU Standard of Performance,” Orgeron said, via 247Sports. “I understand my job. I get it totally, I know exactly where I’m at and I’m going to go to work as hard as I can today and don’t blink. I promise you, I will not blink for anyone.”

During this Tuesday’s appearance on ESPN Baton Rouge’s Off the Bench, Orgeron was asked to elaborate about his “I will not blink fo anyone” comment. Orgeron pretty much explained that he’s taking a day-by-day approach.

“My job is to come here to LSU and coach the best I can on a daily basis,” Orgeron said. “That’s what I’m doing. Out there, the talk about my job and all that stuff, nobody’s told me anything as far as I know, the head coach of LSU Tigers. I’m going to coach as hard as I can today, one day at a time.”

“Nobody’s told me anything. As far as I know, I’m the coach of the #LSU Tigers.” Coach Ed Orgeron on his job as the #LSUFootball Head Coach and their program’s standard of performance (@OTB_ESPN) pic.twitter.com/GFIEdHqzPu — Rivers Hughey (@RivsHughey) October 12, 2021

This year’s schedule isn’t doing LSU any favors, as it’ll take on Florida this weekend in what is being labeled a must-win game.

If LSU falls below .500 this season, all the talk about Orgeron being fired will only get louder.