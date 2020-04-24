Coach O Reacts To Joe Burrow Going No. 1 Overall To Cincinnati

The Spun

A closeup of LSU football coach Ed Orgeron.FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 10: Head Coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers celebrates with his team coming off the field after scoring a touchdown in the second half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow is heading to the Cincinnati Bengals after being selected first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Burrow’s former head coach, Ed Orgeron, couldn’t be happier for his quarterback.

The LSU head coach sent Bengals fans an awesome message after Cincinnati’s selection of Burrow Thursday night.

“Cincinnati Bengals, congratulations on drafting Joe Burrow, one of the greatest players to play at LSU,” Orgeron told Bengals fans. “He will represent your organization in the best way, every day possible and win a championship for you guys. Go Tigers.”

Orgeron’s full message to Bengals fans can be found in the video below:

A whole lot of LSU fans became Bengals fans tonight, and vice versa. Cincinnati fans are thrilled to be ushering in a new era of Bengals football, led by the 2019 Heisman Trophy and national title game winner.

But the former LSU QB will have to overcome major roster issues if he hopes to eventually lead the Bengals to the playoffs. Cincinnati’s been mismanaged for years now, hurting the team’s success in the process. But Burrow’s hoping to overcome seemingly improbable odds and turn his team into an AFC contender.

The former LSU QB’s rookie season in the NFL will be a must-watch campaign in the 2020 season.

