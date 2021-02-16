Coach O Reacts To Landing Clemson Transfer Mike Jones

Coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers picked up a massive transfer in former Clemson linebacker Mike Jones last week.

It’s rare when a starter for a premier Power-Five program transfers to another premier Power-Five program, but Jones did just that.

Jones started seven games for the Clemson Tigers last season and recorded 30 tackles and two picks in 10 total game appearances.

The former Clemson linebacker will have a chance to start right away for LSU’s defense. Coach O is thrilled to be adding Jones to the LSU program.

“We are excited about Mike,” Orgeron said during an appearance on 104.5 FM ESPN Baton Rouge radio program Off The Bench, via Saturday Down South. “His daddy played in the NFL, we are able to talk (about him), the paperwork is in.”

Coach O also admitted Jones was atop LSU’s priorities this off-season. The former Clemson linebacker will have a chance to start from day one.

“We looked at three big-time linebackers and the one that fit us the best was Mike,” Orgeron continued. “We are excited about him, he made a lot of plays at Clemson, comes from a great school, a championship winner. He is going to come here, have two years of eligibility. We are going to give him a chance to compete to start.”

Mike Jones’ transfer to LSU has flown under the radar, yet it might prove most impactful among all Power-Five transfers.

Jones has big-game experience and started for an excellent Clemson defense. He’ll now bring that experience with him to LSU as the Tigers look to bounce back from an underwhelming 2020 season.