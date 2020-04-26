The 2019 LSU Tigers had arguably the greatest season in college football history, so it should be no surprise that teams were eager to scoop up their talented players in the NFL Draft.

At the 2020 NFL Draft, a record 14 players from the 2019 LSU squad were selected. Among them were No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, who was one of five players taken in the first round alone.

Needless to say, head coach Ed Orgeron couldn’t be prouder of what his players achieved. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Coach O congratulated all of his players for getting drafted and getting the record. He also congratulated the five LSU players who signed UDFA deals with other teams.

“Great job by our 4 LSU Tigers getting drafted yesterday and 5 more Tigers signing free agent deals,” Coach O wrote. “14 total Tigers drafted for the NFL Draft record! Proud of all of our guys and excited for their future! Geaux Tigers.”

LSU went 15-0 last season, averaging a whopping 48.4 points per game. On top of breaking countless SEC records during the campaign, Burrow set numerous single-season passing records.

Perhaps the crowning achievement of the season – not counting the national title win over Clemson – was their dominating Peach Bowl performance against Oklahoma. Burrow had seven touchdowns in the first half – four to Justin Jefferson – in the 63-28 win.

With all of the turnover on his roster and his staff though, the likelihood of LSU repeating as champions is small. But for now, LSU gets another couple of months to flex their greatness.