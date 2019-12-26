Coach O Reflects On LSU’s Big Win Over Alabama

Leading up to the College Football Playoff, the biggest win of the year for LSU came against Alabama. Head coach Ed Orgeron picked up by far the most notable victory of his coaching career.

Coach O wasn’t seen on the level of Nick Saban or Dabo Swinney, but the fiery leader of the Tigers is rising up the rankings.

With the Peach Bowl only two days away, Coach O reflected on LSU’s road win over Alabama.

Orgeron admit that his team never made the game seem bigger than what it actually was, but all his players knew they had to leave Tuscaloosa with a win.

From 247Sports:

“We knew that we had to beat them. No question,” Orgeron said this week ahead of Saturday’s College Football Playoff game vs. Oklahoma. “It wasn’t a focus every day. It wasn’t the biggest game of the year or nothing like that. I think that you can make those things too big, and obviously your players feel that. But I knew that we had to get the type of offense that could score points on them. I knew we had to get the linemen to match the physicality of their football team.”

Prior to the win over the Crimson Tide, the rest of the college football world didn’t really know if the Tigers were a legitimate threat to compete for a national title.

Not only did LSU prove that it’s a contender, it proved that it has a roster capable of going through the regular season and Playoff without losing a single game.

Coach O will try to keep the team’s championship hopes alive this weekend, when LSU plays Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.